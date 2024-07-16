Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 732,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 70,481 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8,578.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 103,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 102,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.90. 176,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,451. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.