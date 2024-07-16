Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $145.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QLYS. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Get Our Latest Report on QLYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,135,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,131 shares of company stock worth $3,263,788 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.