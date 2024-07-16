Inspire Investing LLC Buys 8,007 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $4,583,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $5,039,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 120,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 172,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 5.5 %

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 336,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,614. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

