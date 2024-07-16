Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $124,840,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after acquiring an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 105,327 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. 275,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

