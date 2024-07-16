Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rogers by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,270,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Rogers by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 120,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,456 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth $9,607,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth $2,257,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Rogers by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 202,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,767,000 after acquiring an additional 57,504 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:ROG traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.79. 44,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $117.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $173.16.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.