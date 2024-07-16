Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 169.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,619,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,473,000 after buying an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,167,000 after buying an additional 96,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,511 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 361,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,009. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

