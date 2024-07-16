Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,856,000 after acquiring an additional 154,286 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.48. 92,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,715. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average is $223.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

