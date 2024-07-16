Inspire Investing LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $25.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

