Inspire Investing LLC Has $434,000 Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

