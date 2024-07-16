Inspire Investing LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 43.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 761,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.3 %

DLTR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,714. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.