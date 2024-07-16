Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,276,000 after buying an additional 647,251 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Confluent by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,910,000 after purchasing an additional 738,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,201,000 after buying an additional 104,801 shares during the period. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Confluent by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 174,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. 1,969,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,190. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

