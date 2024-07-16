Inspire Investing LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,377 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,764,000 after acquiring an additional 492,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 480,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 2,468,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.