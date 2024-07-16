Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after acquiring an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 359,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,077. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.