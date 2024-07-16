Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 90.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $424.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.73 and a 200-day moving average of $422.74. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.39 and a 12-month high of $476.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.85 EPS. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

