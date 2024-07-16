Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 471,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in Angi by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Angi by 469.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,841 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 246,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Angi by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 449,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Angi stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 909,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.01. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $70,958. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

