Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after acquiring an additional 991,110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 854,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,599,000 after buying an additional 424,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock worth $1,703,109 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Incyte Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 441,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,609. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

