Inspire Investing LLC Sells 15,229 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 180,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 416,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. 122,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,597. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $51.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

