Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,217 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Westlake by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $50,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $149.58. 92,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,203. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.93. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $112.77 and a one year high of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

