Inspire Investing LLC Sells 7,240 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 947,115 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,353,000 after buying an additional 697,170 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,331.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 363,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 348,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,649,000 after acquiring an additional 203,771 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.40. 155,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,487. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of -0.10.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

