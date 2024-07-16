Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $240,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 525,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 73,457 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 88,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.
Amdocs Trading Up 1.6 %
Amdocs stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.38. 188,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $97.60.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
