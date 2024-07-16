Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $9,155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,697,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Integer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.77. The stock had a trading volume of 446,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,949. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

