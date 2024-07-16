Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Holdings Boosted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. 570,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

