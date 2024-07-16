InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 80,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,058. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

