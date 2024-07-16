International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $133.10 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

