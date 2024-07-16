International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.33.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
