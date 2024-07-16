Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.8 days.

Intertek Group Price Performance

IKTSF opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

