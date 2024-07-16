Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,730,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 77,472,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 343.0 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IITSF remained flat at $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

