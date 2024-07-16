Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $666.15. 988,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,485. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

