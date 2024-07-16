Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.01. 1,435,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,773. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.56.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.37.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

