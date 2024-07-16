Intuit’s (INTU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $760.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $687.22.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $658.18 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

