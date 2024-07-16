Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.31

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.31 and last traded at $106.18, with a volume of 33751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.90.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.