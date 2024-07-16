Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.42

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.42 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 4129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.
Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.
Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Large Cap Value ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.