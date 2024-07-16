Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.42

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.42 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 4129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

