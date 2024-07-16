Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.33

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 216462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $682.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.