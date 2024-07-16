Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.33

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 216462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

