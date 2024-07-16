Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.94

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.94 and last traded at $169.92, with a volume of 644018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,542 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,199,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 142.5% during the second quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 80,992 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

