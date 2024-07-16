Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.02

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 52198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.