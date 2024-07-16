io.net Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $261.58 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. io.net has a total market cap of $261.58 million and $139.89 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, io.net has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Profile

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.63143856 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $112,203,429.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

