iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 24th

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 24th.
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of VXX opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15.
About iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
