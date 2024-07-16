Irene Becklund Sells 472 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $10,964.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,668.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, June 17th, Irene Becklund sold 472 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $11,375.20.

On Friday, May 17th, Irene Becklund sold 943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $13,673.50.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 7,124,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,310.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

