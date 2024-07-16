iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Truist Financial

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.73% from the stock’s previous close.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.96. 15,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,443. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.24.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after acquiring an additional 108,875 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 359,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after buying an additional 53,219 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.