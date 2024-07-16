iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,063,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $86,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

