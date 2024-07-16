iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 17,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,664,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,264. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
