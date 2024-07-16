iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 17,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,664,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,264. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

