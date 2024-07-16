iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.32

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

