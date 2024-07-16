iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.92 and last traded at C$27.90. Approximately 67,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 201,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.79.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.52.
iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.
