iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.72

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.72 and last traded at $141.72, with a volume of 4325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.57.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $589.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,139,000 after purchasing an additional 266,076 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

