iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 88,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.46. 1,360,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,927. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

