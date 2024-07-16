iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.79

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 84577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.