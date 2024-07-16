iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Raised by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 463,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. 4,217,642 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

