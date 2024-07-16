Isthmus Partners LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.59. 1,606,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,582. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.