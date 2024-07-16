Isthmus Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 88,803 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.64. 5,993,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

