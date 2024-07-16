Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 150.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITI shares. StockNews.com cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Iteris in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Iteris Price Performance

Shares of ITI opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

